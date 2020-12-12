Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 35,898 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.