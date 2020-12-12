Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 910.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of HP by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,822 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $86,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $39,489,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 8,450.8% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,892,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,130 shares of company stock worth $5,592,212 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

