Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after buying an additional 358,433 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after buying an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,837,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,306,000 after buying an additional 182,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,830,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

