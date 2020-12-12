Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth $289,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $36.31 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

