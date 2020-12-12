Federated Hermes Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $17.63 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

