Federated Hermes Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CNB Financial by 24.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,203.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 8,126 shares of company stock valued at $121,804 over the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CCNE stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.95. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.