Federated Hermes Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of AxoGen worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AxoGen by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

AxoGen stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $650.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321. Insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

