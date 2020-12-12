Federated Hermes Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,811 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kala Pharmaceuticals worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KALA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

