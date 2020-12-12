Federated Hermes Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,410 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kadmon worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadmon by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,029 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489,656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,433,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 268,340 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

