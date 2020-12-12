Federated Hermes Inc. Has $398,000 Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 271.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the third quarter worth about $376,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMD opened at $74.46 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $77.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.