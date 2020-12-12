Federated Hermes Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Herman Miller by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti upped their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

