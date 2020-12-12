Federated Hermes Inc. Has $462,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after buying an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

