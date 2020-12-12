Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $95.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

