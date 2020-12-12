Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,363 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,807,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 492,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHX opened at $13.86 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.36.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

