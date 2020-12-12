Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 341,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,980 shares of company stock worth $114,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

