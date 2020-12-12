Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 396,760 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,712,000 after buying an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 180,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,019,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,609.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 151,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Washington Federal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.