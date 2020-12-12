Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

