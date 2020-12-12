Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.13% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $18.86 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $472.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

