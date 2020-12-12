Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,874 Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.34% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 50.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

