Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 188,039 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,039 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Assertio worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Assertio by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 145.15% and a negative return on equity of 259.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

ASRT has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm develops pharmaceuticals. It engages in the provision of solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

