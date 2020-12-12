Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 311 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after buying an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,020,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 496,315 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after purchasing an additional 307,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $142.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.65.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

