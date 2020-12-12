Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 41,909 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,909 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $982.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

