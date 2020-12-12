Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 545 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock valued at $52,277,204 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

SCHW stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

