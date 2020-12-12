Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,620 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.26% of Consolidated Water worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 62.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 21.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $11.92 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

