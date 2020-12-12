Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,989 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,611,114 shares of company stock worth $46,510,521. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

