Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,586,033.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,804,161 shares of company stock valued at $220,932,354.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

