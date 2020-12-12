Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 247,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,101,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after buying an additional 148,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.26 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 95.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

