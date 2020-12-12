Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.28% of Fidus Investment worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidus Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 21.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.78. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.