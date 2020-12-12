First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,398 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 284,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104,051.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 412,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 412,043 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 93,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000.

FPE opened at $20.18 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

