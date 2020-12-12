Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 361,490 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Fluidigm worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 800,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Fluidigm Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $466.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.