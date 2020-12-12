General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in General Motors by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in General Motors by 129.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,588,000 after acquiring an additional 698,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.39.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock valued at $56,291,079. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.