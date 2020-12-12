Grace Capital Buys 923 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grace Capital increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 551,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $116,066,000 after purchasing an additional 60,375 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 381.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 546,054 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $114,852,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,659.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 548,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $115,422,000 after buying an additional 517,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

