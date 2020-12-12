Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Position Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Graham by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graham by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total transaction of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,175.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,248 shares of company stock worth $7,437,881 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $454.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $655.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $436.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.59.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

