Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3,463.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.30% of NewMarket worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 140.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,420,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NewMarket by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $393.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $304.65 and a fifty-two week high of $491.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.29.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.