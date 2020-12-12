Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after buying an additional 91,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Innospec by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.92%.

IOSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

