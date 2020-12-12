Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1,707.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.50% of Liberty Broadband worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,827,000 after acquiring an additional 211,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

LBRDK opened at $161.69 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.