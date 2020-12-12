Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $19.90 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

