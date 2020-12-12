Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 19,368 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.22% of Calavo Growers worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVGW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

