Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 9,512 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $260.54 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $295.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.22.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $3.76. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

