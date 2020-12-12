Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $332,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.34.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

