HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in HNI by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $265,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,892. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE:HNI opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

