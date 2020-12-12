Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Innoviva worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.