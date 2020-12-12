Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP Sells $1,320,800.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.