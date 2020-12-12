Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after buying an additional 82,506 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,209,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

IONS stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

In other news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $120,975.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,502.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

