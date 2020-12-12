Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $45.81 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $568,370.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,425.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,597 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

