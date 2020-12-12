iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315,666 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 207,161 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

