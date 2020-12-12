Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,492,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $108.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

