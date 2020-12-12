Jodi J. Caro Sells 4,371 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $265.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.78. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.19.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.