JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 250,018 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $68,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,006 shares of company stock worth $2,066,161 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

