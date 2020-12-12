JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 34,663 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

